Swimmers being trained systematically, SBP director

LAHORE, Apr 26 (APP):Director Admin Sports Board Punjab Javed Chohan said that the Punjab government, under the vision Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has taken various useful measures for the growth of sports in the province.

“The ongoing elite swimming training and coaching camp at state-of-the-art Punjab International Swimming Complex is also part of

that campaign,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Javed Chohan said the swimming camp is being organized on the direction of Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan. “The participating young swimmers have been divided into three categories non-swimmers, beginners and intermediate. We are imparting swimming training to youngsters very systematically. Every swimming coach has been assigned six young swimmers so that he can train his group properly as per their age and status,” he explained.

He said this type of high-profile swimming camp will prove to be very helpful in producing national and international champions. “Expert coaches are there to deliver vital training to talented youngsters through various drills at world class Punjab International Swimming Complex,” he added.