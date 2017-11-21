Swedish Embassy hold SEVEN play documentary to raise awareness about violence against women

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP):Swedish Embassy here on Tuesday hold the internationally acclaimed documentary play SEVEN its Pakistani premiere with a reading at the Swedish Ambassador’s residence, senior government officials, musicians, actors and activists on stage in riveting play to raise awareness about violence against women.

Addressing to the participants Rabiya Javeri Agha; Chairman of the National Commission for Human Rights Pakistan said that the purpose of the event was to raise awareness about the importance of access to justice for female victims of violence by promoting Pakistan’s existing legal services and framework on violence against women, such as the Federal Ministry of Human Rights’ toll-free helpline (1099) and legal advice to victims of violence and provincial laws such as the Punjab Protection of Women against violence Act, said a press release here.

She said that “When we talk about access to justice, it is very important that we invest in the social capital of women”.

That means setting up norms and institutions and providing mentors to women to be able to get

courage, and to be able to seek the right redress.

It is hoped that the kind of mentor ship these readers provide will be inspirational to the women of

Pakistan. Hopefully this message will be disseminated further to even larger numbers of people”, said

Rabiya Javeri Agha.

The event was attended by approximately 150 people, including high-level officials, activists and

dignitaries who graced the occasion with their presence.

The play will next be performed in Lahore. SEVEN on Tour aims to continue throughout Pakistan in 2018.

The Embassy of Sweden in Pakistan, The European Union Delegation to Pakistan, The United Nations

Entity for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (UN Women) and the Potohar Organisation for

Development Advocacy (PODA), in collaboration with the Swedish Institute, organized the event.

The play is produced by Hedda Krausz Sjögren and written in 2007 by seven playwrights: Paula Cizmar,

Catherine Filloux, Gail Kriegel, Carol K. Mack, Ruth Margraff, Anna Deveare-Smith and Susan Yankowitz

in collaboration with Vital Voices Global Partnership

Readers on stage were Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights, Chief Justice (R) Ali Nawaz Chowhan; engineer, mathematician and singer Momina Mustehsan; actress, model and activist Mariyam Nafees;

lawyer, executive director and founder of Digital Rights Foundation Nighat Dad; TV, film and theater

actor and writer Osman Khalid Butt and Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan, Ingrid Johansson.

The play was directed by Tülin Khalid Azim.