Swat motorway will be opened on May 1: CM

PESHAWAR, Jan 30 (APP):Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Mahmood Khan Wednesday said that flagship project Swat Motorway would be open for all sort of vehicular traffic on May 1, 2019.

The decision was taken to this effect during a meeting of CM with the Federal Minister for Communication here.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman Highways Authority, Director General Frontier Works Organization, MD Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority, Secretary Communication and Works, Secretary Irrigation, Project Director Swat Motorway and others.