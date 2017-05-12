Survey of Pakistan carrying alignment of border with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): The Survey of Pakistan has been carrying out border alignment/points with Afghanistan at the point of recent incident that took place along Pakistan-Afghanistan border near Chaman.

“A team of Survey of Pakistan is working in close coordination with other stakeholders to re-demarcate/reconfirm Pakistan-Afghan border alignment/points in the area of incident”, a clarification issued by the Surveyor General here on Friday said.

It said that Geological Survey of Pakistan, as reported in some sections of the media, being entirely a different department with its own mandate and functions, “has no relevance to Surveys and Demarcations with the neighboring countries and states.”

“All kinds of surveys and demarcations with neighboring countries and states are within the mandate of Survey of Pakistan, a subordinate department of Ministry of Defence,” it added.