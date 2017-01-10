Survey for high energy consuming industries to be carried out in coordination with provinces: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif Tuesday said the survey to identify high energy consuming industries in the country would be carried out in coordination with the provincial energy efficiency and conservation departments.

During question hour in the Senate, the minister said that such industries will subsequently be notified as ‘designated consumer’ by the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA).

Khawaja Asif said the notified designated consumers would be given

energy saving targets based on the potential of energy conservation to be reflected in the energy audit reports.

The minister said the NEECA would carry out energy auditors’ examinations and conduct certification courses with the assistance of provincial designated departments, for which necessary guidelines are being developed.

Khawaja Asif said due to the efforts of the ministry of water and power

many industries have conducted energy audits.

The criteria to restrict the consumption of energy by such industries

will be evolved once the energy intensive industries are notified as designated consumers and keeping in view the best practices and findings of the ongoing energy audits being carried out, he added.

The minister said that currently, a study is being carried out in Punjab

to create a database of industries with their total energy consumption information.

Based on this study, Khawaja Asif said that various industries will be

classified as designated consumers by the NEECA depending upon the total energy consumption.

Khawaja Asif said that remaining provinces are also being requested to

take necessary steps in this regard.