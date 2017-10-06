Surplus stock of wheat, sugar, rice, maize available: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): Minister for National Food Security

and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan Friday apprised the National

Assembly that surplus stock of essential food items including wheat,

rice, sugar and maize, was available in the country.

Responding to various questions during Question Hour, he said

currently 5 million tons wheat, 4 million tons rice, 1.5 million

tons sugar and 2 million ton maize were in the stock.

He said there was no proposal under consideration to introduce

Ration Card system in the country as rationing was introduced

during shortage and price hike.

The Minister said the government used the channel of utility

stories corporation for supply of the essential food items to the

general public at the reasonable rates whenever required.

Regarding a supplementary question, he said Pakistan Agricultural

Storage and Services Corporation Ltd (PASSCO) procured over 100,000

tons wheat in Sindh and surplus stock was available in Sindh and Balochistan.

Regarding inquiry about appointments in PASSCO, the minister said

National Accountability Bureau was conducting inquiry in this regard.

Meanwhile, Minister for Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani

said summary had been sent to the Prime Minister for eligibility

of constitutional bodies employees for government accommodation.

The case was being pursued vigorously, he added.