Surplus electricity to be available from next year: Abid Sher

FAISALABAD, Apr 22 (APP): State Minister for Water and Power Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali Saturday said that PML-N government will not only end load-shedding this year but surplus electricity will be available from the next year.

Talking to the media during his visit to Faisalabad Electric Supply

Company (FESCO) Headquarters here, he said that a number of projects have been initiated in the energy sector. Completion of these projects will not only help to end load-shedding by the end of current year but also generate extra electricity which would be used for expediting pace of national progress and prosperity, he added.

Responding to a question, the state minister said that the PML-N had

accepted the verdict of Supreme Court in Panama case in letter and spirit and its leaders would also appear before the joint investigation team (JIT) when and where they will be called.

He said that we have presented accounts of three generation before the court. The PML-N critics should also present themselves for accountability if they believe that they are not corrupt.

He said, there have been many corruption charges against Asif Ali

Zardari for years, who allegedly minted money and gathered assets of billions of rupees. The cases of Dr Asim, Sharjeel Memon, Ayyan Ali, Muzaffar Tappi, etc. are all about Asif Ali Zardari. Similarly, statements of Dr Zulfiqar Mirza and Uzair Baloch also made Zardari’s corruption clear. He questioned why his name was not in Exit Control List (ECL).

Refering to Arslan case the state minister said that now they are

teaching lesson of ethics to PML-N.

The state minister advised Aitzaz Ahsan to clear the position of his

wife about allegations of corruption in LPG quota and then teach law to others. All parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should appear before the JIT if they still have any complaints against the PML-N, he added.

He said that the PML-N government, under the dynamic leadership

of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, was striving for public

welfare and betterment. In this connection, various development projects have been launched which would improve the life standard of the masses.

The people will reap the fruits of these projects soon, he said and

asked them to reject all those elements, who are creating hindrance in national progress and prosperity.