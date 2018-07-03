Surgical goods, medical instruments of $ 348.579 mln exported in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):Surgical goods and medical instruments worth US$ 348.579 million were exported during 11 months of the last financial year ended on June 30, 2017 as compared the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of above mention items had registered about 13.28 percent growth during the period under review as their exports were recorded at US$ 307.723 million during 11 months of fiscal year 2016-17, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the country also earned US$ 957.940 million by exporting other chemicals and pharmaceutical products, which was stood at US$ 784.800 million in the corresponding period of last year, said the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period from July-May, 2017-18, exports of other chemicals also grew by 31.77 percent and were recorded at US$ 505.83 million as against the exports of US$ 383.882 million of same period last year, it added.

The exports of fertilizers also witnessed tremendous growth of 632.74 percent as during the period from July-May, 2017-18, about 234,145 metric tons of fertilizers manufactured worth US$ 51.321 million were exported as compared the exports of 30,124 metric tons valuing US$ 7,004 of same period last year.

According the data country earned US$ 82.582 million by exporting cutlery products as compared the exports of US$ 75.280 million of same period last year, which was up by 9.70 percent, it added.

However, the exports of pharmaceutical products decreased by 8.26 as it came down from US$ 195.980 million in 11 months of fiscal year 20116-17 to US$ 179.785 million during same period of the year ended on June 30.

About 9,102 metric tons of pharmaceutical products were exported in last 11 months of 2017-18 as compared the exports of 10,356 metric tons of same period last year, the data reveled.