Supreme Court seeks record of stay orders regarding railways’ land

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):The Supreme Court on Monday sought record of stay orders, issued by high courts and sub-ordinate courts, regarding railways’ land.
The bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar passed the orders while hearing a case regarding alleged illegal allotment of railways land on lease for years.
As the proceedings commenced, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad appeared before the bench in response to its directions.
