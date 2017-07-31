Supreme Court denied Nawaz Sharif right to appeal: Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)

Member National Assembly Talal Chaudhry Monday observed that the Supreme Court denied Muhammad Nawaz Sharif even a single right to appeal as Prime

Minister of Pakistan.

Speaking to mediamen outside the Supreme Court after a court

hearing, he was of the view that the elected Prime Minister was not given even a single right to appeal.

“Give us justice and do not try to deceive us. Love with

Nawaz Sharif is our compulsion.”, he remarked.

Nobody was saying that the decision of disqualification

of Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court judges was historic, he added.

Talal Chaudhry said the decision of Supreme Court would

be gauged according to law of the land.

“A terrorist can file two appeals against a court decision

but our elected Prime Minister cannot file an appeal in his

case. The treatment meted out to us should be reviewed by

the court. Important legal points were ignored in the decision.”

He said, “Even in military courts people get the right to

appeal then why Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has no right to appeal.”

“We accepted the decision to save the country from

chaos. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif did not save his self but saved the

future of the country.”

Talal claimed that Imran Khan who himself was financially

and morally corrupt could not issue certificates of morality

to others.

“We came here with the hope that Supreme Court will give

justice. Do not make us a rebel. We are hopeful of getting justice

from the court.”

“We are patriotic and we are requesting that if there is a

doubt the Supreme Court should look into our case. Our hearts are

broken but our hopes are still alive.”

Talal said those who threw stones at others under articles 62

and 63 of the constitution could not call themselves “Sadiq and Ameen”.

“Imran Khan will soon be thrown into the rubbish bin

of politics.”

He said Imran Khan has no standing in Pakistani politics

and was being “used as a tissue paper”.

Imran Khan appointed Sheikh Rashid for the post of

Prime Minister but in the past he called him a peon,

he mentioned.

He said people of Pakistan were worried and astonished at

the change that Imran Khan was trying to bring in the country.