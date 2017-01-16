Supreme Court adjourns Panama Papers case hearing till Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): The Supreme Court Monday adjourned hearing of four identical petitions filed by PTI and others seeking investigation into the Panama Papers till Tuesday.

A five member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Asif

Saeed Khan Khosa, comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan counsel for Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif continuing his arguments said the prime minister could not be disqualified on the basis of his speech under Article 184(3) of the constitution.

Makhdoom Ali Khan said the apex court had jurisdiction to disqualify

parliamentarians but it cannot disqualify the prime minister on the basis of his speeches under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa asked PM’s counsel to inform the court about

duration of time he needs to complete his arguments. Makhdoom Ali Khan replied that he would advance arguments mainly on three points and would try to complete his arguments on Article 62 and 63 today.

He also read out the apex court 2009’s decision on Mubashir Hassan case and said the instructions issued to the then government in this case were not complied with.

Counsel for Jamat-e-Islami (JI) requested for providing copies of all

the court rulings. The hearing has been adjourned till January 17 (Tuesday).