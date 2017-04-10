Supremacy of constitution our ultimate destination: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that supremacy of Constitution was the ultimate destination that guaranteed democracy, fundamental rights and security for each and every citizen of the State.

He said that the sanctity of this sacred document was immense which must be upheld at any cost. He expressed these views on the eve of “Constitution Day” being celebrated on Monday (April 10) across the country.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the historical significance of the day and said that 44 years ago the representatives of the first democratically elected legislature of the country – united by common purpose and an unwavering resolve – unanimously passed the Constitution of the country as a guiding principle to our journey towards a democratic, peaceful and prosperous country.

He lamented that periodic interventions by undemocratic forces held the Constitution in abeyance and retarded the pace of a strong Federation and democratic culture. Such misadventures proved detrimental to state of security, human rights and development of the country, he added.

Remembering the sacrifices rendered by the political forces of

the country to ensure supremacy of the Constitution, Speaker National Assembly said that the democratic forces while striving for reinstating Constitution and restoring democracy faced enormous challenges and

they confronted the tyrannical regimes with resilience and an unrelenting resolve for supremacy of the Constitution.

He paid rich tribute to those unsung heroes who ceased to exist in the history but made every effort to defend the sanctity of the Constitution by facing torture, imprisonment and even execution enforced by the autocratic regimes.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that this historic day provided an opportunity to reiterate the pledge to protect, preserve and defend each and every word of this sacred document that united as a nation to live together with liberty, social justice and equality.