Support needed to rehabilitate people once inflicted with leprosy

KARACHI, June 22 (APP): Pakistan being the first country in the

region to achieve the target of leprosy control, also fast on its way

to leprosy elimination is in urgent need of a comprehensive

rehabilitation scheme for people once inflicted with the disease.

Officials associated with Marie Adelaide Leprosy Center talking

to APP Wednesday said a vocational training center is already

functional in the metropolis for the former leprosy patients having

lost their limbs during the ailment.

“The facility is not restricted to physically handicapped,” said

Mervyn Lobo mentioning that hands-on skill training is also imparted

to visually impaired.

Emphasizing that every trainee in the center is not necessarily

one who may have been, at any point of time, suffered from the

disease, he said people with impairments and no resources, keen to

learn skill in general are also accommodated here.

“Our motive is social and economic empowerment of people with

any sort of limitation” said the activist, a close associate of Dr.

Ruth Pfau.

In reply to a question, he said public support is always needed

to keep updated the training programs offered at the center as this is

crucial for capacity building of trainees in accordance to job market

demands.

“Support and assistance to help them in starting their own

businesses are equally relevant,” said Lobo in reply to another

question.

It was mentioned that people trained at the center include both

men and women practitioners of almost every religion with majority

comprising Muslims.

Donations made for their rehabilitation will lead to empowerment

of entire families and definitely can be cited as “Sadqa e Jaaria,” he

agreed in response to a comment made about money and other material

support provided for the cause.

Marie Adelaide Leprosy Center officials also mentioned the

project initiated under the guidance of Dr. Ruth Pfau for the

treatment and rehabilitation of TB patients from across the country.

They reiterated that people in general need to shun stigma

attached to Leprosy as well as TB and also to stop ostracizing the

sufferers.