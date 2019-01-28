Supply of clean drinking water to Karachi among top priorities of government: Imran Ismail

KARACHI, Jan 28 (APP):Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Monday said that supply of clean drinking water to the citizens of the metropolis was among the top priorities of the federal government.

Addressing a meeting to review the pace of work on K-IV project, he said that the federal government would continue cooperation with the provincial government for completion of the project.The Governor on the occasion was briefed by the officers of Frontier Works Organization (FWO) that 650 million gallons of water will be supplied to the city per day after completion of the K-4 Project.

He was informed that clean drinking water would be supplied to Karachi from Keenjhar Lake which is 125 kilometers away from the city.

The meeting was attended by Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Karachi Infrastructure Development Company. Ltd. (KIDCL) CEO Sauleh

Farooqui, Water Board Managing Director, Project Director K-IV and officers of FWO suggested formation of a committee comprising officers from relevant Sindh and federal government departments.

The committee would submit its report regarding the project.