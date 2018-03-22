Super hit classic film ‘Maula Jatt’ outdoor screening tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):Theater Wallay Film Club will organize out-door screening of Punjabi classic movie “Maula Jatt” on Friday.

The movie starring the one and only Sultan Rahi, a riveting flick with all the elements: love, honor, enmity, violence, redemption.

The film club is working on project to revive classic movies from the country cinema. Film ‘Maula Jatt’ is a 1979 action, musical film directed by Younis Malik and produced by Sarwar Bhatti.

Film Star Sultan Rahi in the lead role, with Aasia, and Mustafa Qureshi as the villain Noori Natt. This movie belongs to a genre which represents the rural culture of Pakistani central Punjab.

Its success set the trend of action films being popular in Pakistan and cemented Sultan Rahi as Lollywood’s main hero.

The film was inspired by Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi’s short story “Gandasa” which described the culture of Gujranwala’s rural areas. A large number of film fans and people from different walks of life would also participate in the film screening at the Farm.