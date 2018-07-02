SUP enters into election alliances with GDA, PTI

HYDERABAD, Jul 02 (APP):The President Sindh United Party (SUP) Sayed Jalal Mehmood Shah has informed that he made election alliances with Grant Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Pakistan Tehreek Insaf to achieve success on some constituencies of the province.

Addressing a news conference here at Hyderabad Press Club on Monday, Jalal Mehmood Shah said his party fully enjoying the enthusiasm of party workers and will achieve success in the election.

The SUP prepared a comprehensive manifesto which guaranteed the protection of national interests, good governance, sufficient water supply, improved drainage system, stable economy, employment and improvement in local government system, he informed.

He hoped that the candidates of his party would win the elections in their respective constituencies with thumping majority as the party is gaining popularity among the people of Sindh.