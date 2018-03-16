LAHORE, Mar 16 (APP):Lahore Qalandars player Sunil
Narine has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling
action during last night’s HBL Pakistan Super League Twenty 20
game between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
Narine has now been placed on the warning list and may
continue to be selected to play and bowl for his team in
the PSL, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board
here on Friday.
“As the PSL follows the ICC Regulations on Illegal
bowling actions, if a player is reported while on the warning
list, the player shall be suspended from bowling for the
remainder of the PSL tournament”, he said adding “A player
suspended from bowling may continue to be selected to play
in matches, however, he will not be entitled to bowl”.
He said the Match Officials Report on Narine’s bowling
action will be sent to the West Indies Cricket Board and he
will have to go through the process that is followed by the
West Indies Cricket Board, for suspected illegal bowling
actions.
Sunil Narine reported for suspected illegal bowling action
LAHORE, Mar 16 (APP):Lahore Qalandars player Sunil