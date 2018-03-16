Sunil Narine reported for suspected illegal bowling action

LAHORE, Mar 16 (APP):Lahore Qalandars player Sunil

Narine has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling

action during last night’s HBL Pakistan Super League Twenty 20

game between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Narine has now been placed on the warning list and may

continue to be selected to play and bowl for his team in

the PSL, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board

here on Friday.

“As the PSL follows the ICC Regulations on Illegal

bowling actions, if a player is reported while on the warning

list, the player shall be suspended from bowling for the

remainder of the PSL tournament”, he said adding “A player

suspended from bowling may continue to be selected to play

in matches, however, he will not be entitled to bowl”.

He said the Match Officials Report on Narine’s bowling

action will be sent to the West Indies Cricket Board and he

will have to go through the process that is followed by the

West Indies Cricket Board, for suspected illegal bowling

actions.