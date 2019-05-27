LAHORE, May 27 (APP):Summer training and coaching camps in various disciplines are functioning here under the supervision of Kinnaird College University (KCU).

Aspiring female players of different age groups are learning basic points of the game from seasoned coaches, said Ammara Rubab, head of sports, KCU while talking to APP on Monday.

The ten weeks duration camps started functioning from May 24 in cricket, hockey, basketball, football, table tennis, badminton and tennis.

“These camps are annual regular feature and their prime objective is to strengthen sports at grass-roots level and to identify fresh talent,” she said.

Ammara said coaches will be maintaining individual performance record of each participant to assess their potential and progress in their respective disciplines.

She said that besides these camps, fitness programmes and team building activities are being organised to create awareness about fitness and highlight characteristics of team building and its allied aspects.

“Through these camps, we have engaged the youth in healthy activities during their leisure time, in summer vacation,” said the HoD Kinnaird sports. The camps will end on August 14.