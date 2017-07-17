Summer camp in full swing

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP): A month long summer camp in Punjabi and

Brahvi languages organized by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage will continue till July 31 to provide valuable information to children about regional languages.

“The objective of the camp is to create ownership among

children regarding Pakistan’s languages and cultural heritage and to provide them an orientation about brahvi and punjabi cultures and to re-affirm our identity of being multi-cultural and pluralistic country, an official told APP.

The participants will also learn about poetry, music and

festivals of Sindhi and Pashtoon cultures. Lok Virsa invited

children to join this camp learn know how about Punjabi and Brahvi languages.

Registration is open and per child charges are Rs. 3,000,

including refreshments.

The camp started on July 05 will conclude on July 31, 2017.