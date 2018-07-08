Summer art classes to help children enhance skills: Jamal Shah

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has said summer art classes will help children enhance the skills, they already have and decide which field would they like to choose later in life.

More than seventy teenage are participating in three-month long children summer art camp formally inaugurated by the Director General, PNCA Jamal Shah at the National Art Gallery No. 10.

In a statement here, he said that PNCA’s children summer art camp is an effort to keep alive the innocent and creative artist among the children.

He said that the camp is in accordance with PNCA’s vision to bring the creativity amongst the younger generation in front.

He said that children have a very clear vision and are very uninhibited in their art. Many artists have taken inspiration from children and one big example is Picasso for that matter.

Children of the age group 6-16 to buff their creative skills in the summer camp that includes basic education of the drawing, painting, poster designing, puppet-making, singing, folk dancing, photography, Urdu calligraphy, basics of film making and theatre acting.

Several competitions will be conducted as well to examine the progress made by the participating children. Level of engagement of every child in every activity will be accessed to gauge the learning of every participant at the end of the three-month long summer camp. Every week-end will be enriched with joyful puppet shows for the participants to make them learn the lessons of life for the social

learning.

The camp instructors include vibrant faculty members including Nadia Raza, Shabeela, Zineet, Momiana, Ruqia Aani, Nasir Semab, Sheraz Chaudhary, while the Camp is coordinated by PNCA’s Program Executive Obaidullah.