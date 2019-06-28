ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):Summer Art camp classes were catching attention of students and amateur artists from twin cities who tend to engage themselves in healthier activities.

Started earlier this month, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) designed these art camps especially to help young creative minds to polish their skills during their two months off-time, will continue till August 5.

PNCA arranged the classes including courses of drawing painting, sculpture, calligraphy and other disciplines.

Teachers and instructors were also imparting basic training of drawing, use of pencil, sketching and paints.