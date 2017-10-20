Sumera to attend international coaching programs in Switzerland

LAHORE, Oct 20 (APP):Pakistan Olympic Association has nominated Sumera Sattar to attend International coaching enrichment certificate programme (ICECP) being held from April 26 , next year in Lausanne, Switzerland.

” US Olympic Committee partnering with IOC Olympic Solidarity had invited Pakistan Olympic Association/ NOC Pakistan (along with other NOCs) to submit application of a suitable candidate for the 10th Edition of programme “, said Secretary, POA, Mohammad Khalid Mahmood here on Friday.

He said Eventually the application of Sumera Sattar, nominee of Pakistan Basketball Federation was accepted by the ICECP and her scholarship for the subject program was also approved by IOC.

This is a matter of great honour for Olympic family of Pakistan that out of four modules, she has successfully completed her first 3 modules at Delaware University, USA and US Olympic Training Center Colorado ending on 20 October 2017 whereas the last module will take place at IOC Headquarter, Lausanne, Switzerland from 26 April to 01 May, 2018.