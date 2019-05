BEIJING, May 29 (APP):The Sukkur-Multan section of the Peshawar-Karachi Motorway being constructed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has vitalized the local economy and benefited the people in the area.

The motorway has a design speed of 120 km per hour, and it is a two-way six-lane road stretched from Sukkur, a city in Sindh province, to Multan, a city in Punjab province, People’s Daily Online reported here on Wednesday.