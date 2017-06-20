Suitable atmosphere prevails for economic activities: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics
Control, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Tuesday urged the
business community to take advantage of the better law and
order situation and play its role in speeding up economic activities
in the country.
The minister was talking to a delegation of representatives of
Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) including President
RCCI Amir Iqbal, Senior Vice President Arshad Wayne, Group leader Sohail
Altaf and Raja Manan Zafar. Former federal minister Raja Shahid Zafar was
also present in the meeting.
During the meeting, they discussed different ongoing development
projects especially CPEC, various business activities of the chamber
and the problems being faced by the business community.
The RCCI members said that due to the coordinated and correlated
strategy and improved law and order situation, the business community felt
better protected and their confidence was restored.
They said now suitable conditions prevailed which led to economic
stability and increase in business activities in the country.
The relations and mutual coordination between government and
business community should further strengthen as it would help in better
policy making, resolve issues of business community and remove their
reservations, they added.
The RCCI members said Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and
Industry was desirous of playing a more effective role of a
bridge between the business community and the government to
further the process of development and progress of Rawalpindi city.
The delegates said the construction of Rawalpindi bypass will reduce
problems of the city, facilitate the business community and will
create new opportunities for them.
The Interior Minister appreciated the historic role of RCCI for
promotion of business activities in the country and for introducing Pakistani products at
the international level.
He said all possible efforts would be made for promotion of economic
activities and for resolving problems of the business community.
Suitable atmosphere prevails for economic activities: Nisar
ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics