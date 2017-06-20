Suitable atmosphere prevails for economic activities: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics

Control, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Tuesday urged the

business community to take advantage of the better law and

order situation and play its role in speeding up economic activities

in the country.

The minister was talking to a delegation of representatives of

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) including President

RCCI Amir Iqbal, Senior Vice President Arshad Wayne, Group leader Sohail

Altaf and Raja Manan Zafar. Former federal minister Raja Shahid Zafar was

also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, they discussed different ongoing development

projects especially CPEC, various business activities of the chamber

and the problems being faced by the business community.

The RCCI members said that due to the coordinated and correlated

strategy and improved law and order situation, the business community felt

better protected and their confidence was restored.

They said now suitable conditions prevailed which led to economic

stability and increase in business activities in the country.

The relations and mutual coordination between government and

business community should further strengthen as it would help in better

policy making, resolve issues of business community and remove their

reservations, they added.

The RCCI members said Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and

Industry was desirous of playing a more effective role of a

bridge between the business community and the government to

further the process of development and progress of Rawalpindi city.

The delegates said the construction of Rawalpindi bypass will reduce

problems of the city, facilitate the business community and will

create new opportunities for them.

The Interior Minister appreciated the historic role of RCCI for

promotion of business activities in the country and for introducing Pakistani products at

the international level.

He said all possible efforts would be made for promotion of economic

activities and for resolving problems of the business community.