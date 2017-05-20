Sufis spread peace in society: PM advisor

MULTAN, May 20 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister Barrister Zafarullah
Khan Saturday said Sufis played an important role in spreading peace in a society through their preaching.
He was speaking as the chief guest at the final session of a two-day
National Conference on Spiritual Literature, which concluded here.
He said that spiritualism connects its devotees direct with their God
as it is based on divine teaching and love for Holy Prophet (PBUH).
He said the conference provided him an oportunity to interact with
poets and writers of Seraiki and Punjabi. He hoped that the literary
forum (Academy of Letters) would continue conducting similar programmes
in future also.
Chairman Academy of Letters Dr Qasim Bughio said on the occasion they
had shouldered a responsibility to contact with literary figures, and apprise the government of their day-to-day problems and issues.
He termed the opening of Academy of Letters office in Multan a gift for
writers of south Punjab.
He hinted at allocating regular funds for the said setup in the upcoming
budget and helping recruite the staff to continue its smooth working.
