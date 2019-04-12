BEIJING, April 12 (APP):While commenting on the current situation in Sudan, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Friday said China believed that the Sudanese side had the ability to handle its internal affairs and safeguard the peace and stability of the country.

“We believe that the Sudanese side has the ability to handle its internal affairs,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said while responding to a question about the current situation in Sudan during his routine briefing held here.

China, he said, paid close attention to the development of the situation in Sudan and added, “Everyone knows that we have always pursued the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and believe that the Soviet side has the ability to handle its internal affairs and safeguard the peace and stability of the country.”

The spokesperson remarked that Sino-Sudan relations were traditionally friendly and the friendship between the two was profound.

“Regardless of the changing situation in Sudan, we will continue to work for the maintenance and development of Sino-Sudan friendly relations and cooperation,” he added.

To another question about Sudan Military Commission, he said, “China’s policy is very clear. We have never interfered in other countries’ internal affairs. As for the current situation in Sudan, I have just said that we believe that the Sudanese side has the ability to handle its internal affairs and safeguard the peace and stability of the country.”

About Chinese investment, he said, “As for your mention of China’s investment in Sudan and other interests, Sino-Sudanese relations have developed very well over the years. In fact, we have carried out some mutually beneficial cooperation with Sudan, which is beneficial to both peoples.”

Lu Kang said the friendship between the Chinese and Soviet people was very deep, adding, “Regardless of how the situation in Sudan will change, we are always committed to continuing to promote and develop the friendly relations and cooperation between China and Sudan.”

He said China and Sudan were traditionally friendly. In the historical process of friendly relations for decades, the Chinese side had maintained friendly exchanges with the Sudanese government, all walks of life and the people.

According to media reports, President Omar al-Bashir, who has ruled Sudan for three decades has been overthrown and was being held by the military.

The country’s defence minister told state television al-Bashir has been arrested and that a military council would be running the country for a two-year transitional period, with elections to follow.

But the main organizer of protests against al-Bashir rejected the minister’s statement and called for demonstrations to continue.