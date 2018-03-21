Successful holding of PSL matches in Pakistan a great achievement of govt: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): The successful holding of PSL matches in Pakistan is a great achievement of the government which testifies to the prevalence of better law and order situation in the country; an outcome of the policies pursued in conformity with the vision of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and present democratic government.

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb said this in a statement issued here Wednesday.

She said that the scourge of terrorism was ebbing away due to the cooperation of the provincial governments and the sacrifices offered by the armed forces of Pakistan, adding that the martyrs had lit the lights of peace with their blood.

The minister reiterated that as a consequence of the forwarding look, far-sighted and prudent policies pursued by the government the country was galloping on the path of sustained development.

She said that the life in the country had recaptured its usual throbs and peace after emerging from the challenges that were inherited in 2013 as well as an end to the darkness that engulfed its horizons.

Marriyum said that the present government had redeemed all the pledges that it made in its manifesto whereas the previous government merely relied on hollow slogans.

The minister said that the arrival of the international players in Lahore for the revival of sports activities was made possible by the personal interest of the Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, which had boosted the national spirit.

She appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government to provide fool-proof security during the PSL matches and invaluable efforts made by PCB Chairman Najam Sethi for the revival of cricket in the country.

She said that the spirit and enthusiasm exuded by the citizens, who turned up to watch the match, was very much appreciable. Marriyum said that the people of Lahore staying true to their traditions extended tumultuous welcome to the foreign players who came to participate in the PSL matches and they would always cherish the memories of that in their hearts.