MULTAN, Jan 26 (APP)::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said some friendly countries had agreed to make huge investments in Pakistan was due to the successful foreign policy of incumbent government.
He expressed theses views while talking to workers in different union councils6, said a release issued here by Babul Quraish.
Successful foreign policy fetching huge investments: Qureshi
