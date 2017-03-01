Successful ECO summit a welcoming sign: Nafees

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP): Spokesman Foreign Office Nafees

Zakaria Wednesday said successful organizing Economic Cooperation

Organization (ECO) summit in Islamabad was a welcoming sign and it

carried significant results.

Talking to PTV, he said head of states of various countries participated in the summit and gave their vision and commitment to take ECO countries forward.

He said at a time when changes were happening in the world particularly in Economic sector, Asia Pacific region has become center of attention.

The Spokesman said the Asian countries carry huge naturals and human resources potential for foreign investment but there was need to enhance connectivity and infrastructure development to get benefit.

To a question, he said meeting of South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) which was due in Pakistan, was postponed for time being, but it would held on its due course.

He said there was need to bring economic development in poverty struck SAARC countries to compete the world.

Nafees said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game changer project for Pakistan as well as for entire region.

Pakistan has become significant country for its role in CPEC project which would increase connectivity among the countries of the region, he added.

To another question, the Spokesman said priorities of Afghanistan was its internal matter, however, it has participated in the ECO summit through representative who was part of the whole session.