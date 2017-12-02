Success lies in following Uswa-e-Hasana: Masood Khan

MIRPUR (AJK), Dec 2 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has stressed on the need to understand the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) by forgoing racial, ethnic and transcending prejudices and spreading the message of compassion, peace and universality.

Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWW), he said, was a day to renew the pledge to lead one’s life by the exemplary practices of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Addressing the National Seerat Conference at the University Ground, he said,”Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was sent onto

this earth as Rehmat-ul-Aalameen and celebrating the blessed day of Rabi-ul-Awwal is a great honour for all.”

” We are blessed to be the followers of the last Prophet and Messenger of Islam,” he added.

Masood Khan said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) gave his Sunnah and Islamic teachings to humanity as a gift. It was an

eternal spring that wouldl never dry up. The Prophet (PBUH), he said, was a harbinger of peace for humanity.

The AJk president said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) pursued dialogue, engagement and diplomacy and successfully brought warring tribes of the Arabian Peninsula under one banner, started off a revolution for the welfare of humanity that had spread

across the globe. Today the number of Muslims should be no less than 2 billion constituting 30% of the global population, he

added.

Masood Khan prayed for the prosperity and success of the Azad Kashmir and Pakistan. He also prayed for the safety and freedom of people in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and hoped that soon “we will be able to celebrate this holy day as free

Kashmiris.”

The President emphasized the need for resolving the issue of Jammu and Kashmir through dialogue and diplomacy in the

light of the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH).

He said,”We as a nation can only progress by inculcating values of tolerance, mutual harmony and whole-heartedly

following the Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

“The Prophet (PBUH) is a role model for Muslims and humanity for all ages,” the President said. “Prophet Muhammad

(PBUH) was a statesman par excellence, a successful and effective military commander and a just ruler.”

He said through his life the Prophet (PBUH) taught us how to organize family life and elaborated obligations and

rights of spouses, parents and children.

Masood Khan said if the international community today followed the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH), it would be able to resolve many vexing disputes all around the world. The Quranic tenets and the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH), he added,

provided a comprehensive template for tackling strategic, political and economic problems facing Pakistan.

The President regretted that Muslim Ummah had neglected the directions of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the result was

continuous infighting and civil wars. “This must come to an end and the solution of the Ummah’s problems lies in recalibrating

their strategies around the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) life,” he said.