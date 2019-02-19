Subh-e-Nau lauds PTF for opening tennis academy in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Subh-e-Nau Chairperson Shahida Kausar Farooq Tuesday welcomed Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF)’s initiative for opening a National Tennis Academy in Islamabad.

She said it is a great step by the PTF to establish an academy in Islamabad to train the stars of future under a high performance trainer from abroad, a statement said.

“PTF’s current management has been flourishing under the leadership of Senator Salim Saifullah and we hope that this positive change will bring new talent to national circuit,” she said.