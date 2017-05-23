Students should learn from other cultures: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Minister for Education Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman on Tuesday said that culture and heritage was an important aspect of human life and the students should learn from other cultural diversity.

He was speaking at an Award Distribution Ceremony, Mitsubishi Asian Children’s Enikki Festa 2015-16 organized jointly by Pakistan National Commission for UNESCO, M/O Federal Education and National Federation of UNESCO Associations in Japan, Mitsubishi Public Affairs Committee Japan, Asian Pacific Federation of UNESCO Clubs & Association Japan.

The minister stressed the students to respect of other cultures as you have to make a global citizens.

Pakistan’s future was in safe hands as our new generation was hardworking, honest and talented, the minister lauded.

The provision of education to each and every child was the government’s prior responsibility, he said.

He said that the terrorism has been defeated and now the children were going to schools safely.

The number of out of schools children had been decreased after 2013, he said adding that this number would be reduced to zero.

The minister lauded the efforts of UNESCO for the promotion of education in the world especially in the Asia Pacific Region.

In Pakistan, around 263 schools were members of the UNESCO, he informed and urged other schools also become its member.

Earlier, Secretary Education Shoaib Muneeb in his address appreciated the performance of students of the different schools.

He said the kids assured us through their outstanding performance that they would resolve all challenges facing by the country.

The children performed in the cultural shows and sings national songs. The minister also distributed the prizes among winner students.

Chairperson NCHD, Razina Alam Khan, Additional Secretary and Senior Joint Secretary of Ministry of Education, Secretary General Private Schools Network Iftekhar Babar were also attended the event.