Students of Northeastern Illinois Chicago University lauds BISP services

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): A delegation of students from

Northeastern Illinois University (NEIU), Chicago, USA lauded the

social protection services of Benazir Income Support Programmes

(BISP).

The delegation was currently visiting Pakistan under student

exchange programme between University of Management and Technology

Lahore and NEIU who came to BISP headquarters here on Wednesday.

The visiting group comprised of Nicole Babbini, Claudia Lopez,

Julia Ramirez, Omer Alba, Wannea Mc Daniel, Kim Miller and Frank which

was led by Chairperson Social Work Department Northeastern Illinois

University, Professor Jade Stanley, said a news release here.

The students with the social work studies background have

visited various public and private organizations in Pakistan to

undertake ethnographic research and study the status of women

empowerment, children rights, youth development and drug abuse in

Pakistan.

The purpose to visit BISP was to understand the systems and

operations of the organization that has created successful impact on

the welfare of poorest segment of the population.

Chairperson BISP, Marvi Memon appreciated UMT for its study

exchange programme as this would not only enhance people to people

contact but also encourage idea generation and experience sharing

between the two countries.

She said BISP was the model social safety net which catered the needs

of 5.4 million poorest households across Pakistan.

Launched in 2008, the programme has undergone various

improvements and reforms are still being made to further streamline

the performance of the programmes.

BISP was a unique programme that adopts a scientific targeting method

and technologically advanced payment mechanism, she added.

Professor Jade Stanley appreciated government’s policies on

women empowerment and youth development.

She stated that BISP, the premier social protection initiative

of government of Pakistan was multidimensional as it provided

financial assistance to the poorest and had made significant

contributions towards financial inclusiveness and empowerment of

women in Pakistan.

The participants were given a detailed presentation on key

role of BISP in reforming social protection system in Pakistan.

It was highlighted that BISP resulted in seven percent drop in

poverty, three percent decline in poverty gap and registered a

positive and significant impact on primary school enrollment.

Explaining the role of BISP in empowering women, it was

briefed that millions of women got identity cards due to BISP,

leading them to exercise their political and voting rights.

BISP, treating women as the head of their families has

increased their role in family decision making and 76 percent women

retain control over BISP stipend.

While acknowledging the hospitality of Pakistani people, the

students said that they were delighted to visit Pakistan. The tour

has been quite informative as they gained firsthand knowledge of the

social issues in Pakistan.

They said that BISP`s impact clearly indicates the success of

the government’s social protection policy for the socio-economic

welfare of the most vulnerable segment of society.