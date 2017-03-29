Students of Northeastern Illinois Chicago University lauds BISP services

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): A delegation of students from
Northeastern Illinois University (NEIU), Chicago, USA lauded the
social protection services of Benazir Income Support Programmes
(BISP).
The delegation was currently visiting Pakistan under student
exchange programme between University of Management and Technology
Lahore and NEIU who came to BISP headquarters here on Wednesday.
The visiting group comprised of Nicole Babbini, Claudia Lopez,
Julia Ramirez, Omer Alba, Wannea Mc Daniel, Kim Miller and Frank which
was led by Chairperson Social Work Department Northeastern Illinois
University, Professor Jade Stanley, said a news release here.
The students with the social work studies background have
visited various public and private organizations in Pakistan to
undertake ethnographic research and study the status of women
empowerment, children rights, youth development and drug abuse in
Pakistan.
The purpose to visit BISP was to understand the systems and
operations of the organization that has created successful impact on
the welfare of poorest segment of the population.
Chairperson BISP, Marvi Memon appreciated UMT for its study
exchange programme as this would not only enhance people to people
contact but also encourage idea generation and experience sharing
between the two countries.
She said BISP was the model social safety net which catered the needs
of 5.4 million poorest households across Pakistan.
Launched in 2008, the programme has undergone various
improvements and reforms are still being made to further streamline
the performance of the programmes.
BISP was a unique programme that adopts a scientific targeting method
and technologically advanced payment mechanism, she added.
Professor Jade Stanley appreciated government’s policies on
women empowerment and youth development.
She stated that BISP, the premier social protection initiative
of government of Pakistan was multidimensional as it provided
financial assistance to the poorest and had made significant
contributions towards financial inclusiveness and empowerment of
women in Pakistan.
The participants were given a detailed presentation on key
role of BISP in reforming social protection system in Pakistan.
It was highlighted that BISP resulted in seven percent drop in
poverty, three percent decline in poverty gap and registered a
positive and significant impact on primary school enrollment.
Explaining the role of BISP in empowering women, it was
briefed that millions of women got identity cards due to BISP,
leading them to exercise their political and voting rights.
BISP, treating women as the head of their families has
increased their role in family decision making and 76 percent women
retain control over BISP stipend.
While acknowledging the hospitality of Pakistani people, the
students said that they were delighted to visit Pakistan. The tour
has been quite informative as they gained firsthand knowledge of the
social issues in Pakistan.
They said that BISP`s impact clearly indicates the success of
the government’s social protection policy for the socio-economic
welfare of the most vulnerable segment of society.
Students of Northeastern Illinois Chicago University lauds BISP services
ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): A delegation of students from