Students meet COAS under youth encouragement program

RAWALPINDI, March 13 (APP): A group of 40 college students
from remote areas of the country on Monday met Chief of Army Staff
General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters.
The students met the COAS as part of the COAS Youth
Encouragement Programme, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)
press release stated.
The COAS termed the youth Pakistan’s most precious asset and
urged them to contribute in national integration and development
through setting the highest goals and attaining quality education.
Reaffirming education as national priority agenda, the COAS
said, “We will do our best to provide whole-hearted support towards
attainment of national objective.”
