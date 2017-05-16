Students get craft skills at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): A week-long training program under the ongoing Craft of the Month series for students and craft lovers started here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa on Tuesday.

In this regard, an inaugural ceremony was held at Heritage Museum featuring live folk musical performances, folk dances and cultural shows.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed, senior officials of Federal Directorate of Education and Directorate General of Special Education was present on the occasion.

The workshop on “Stone Carving, Doll Making and Mirror Work:

Engagement with Artisans” has been organized by Lok Virsa in collaboration with Training wing of Federal Directorate of Education and Directorate General of Special Education.

The program aims at promoting traditional skills and inculcating awareness among younger generation, particularly children about the rich craft heritage of Pakistan, said the organizers.

Daily timings will be from 10 am to 5 pm.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that interested parents can enroll their children for training program with Museum Section of Lok Virsa on 9249200 or 0300-5204755.

Registration is free. Lok Virsa will also provide craft materials for the training program.