Students enthusiastically participate in PNCA’s `Summer Art Camp’

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): A number of children are

enthusiastically participating in the three-month long colourful

activities of Summer Art Camp being arranged by Pakistan National

Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The Summer Art Camp, started from June 5, is offering variety

of activities including painting, music (key board playing and

singing), calligraphy, drama, puppet making show, photography and

sculpture.

A number of children, aged from 6-16 years, are attending

classes of Summer Art Camp which is a unique opportunity for them to

learn art and skills and utilize their vacation time in constructive

way.

Asad Umer, a student of Grade IV while attending the music

class said, “I am enjoying learning basics of music in my class.

Such activities are also source of relaxation during summer break”.

He said, “the teacher are very cooperative and teach in very

pleasant atmosphere in which children enjoy and learn”.

Ayeza, a student of Grade VIII said, “I have been attending

painting classes for the last few days and I wished I have came here

earlier and could spend more time in learning painting skills more

thoroughly”.

She said involvement in such activities keeps students more

active physically and mentally and help nourish their hidden

potential.

The classes of Summer Art Camp are continue at PNCA from 10:00

am to 12:00 noon.