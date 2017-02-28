Students asset of nation, universities to play vital role: Governor

PESHAWAR, Feb 28 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that students are the precious asset and future hope of the nation and the universities can play immensely vital role in grooming them as cream of the nation by providing quality education.

He was presiding the Senate meeting of Islamia College University, Peshawar here at Governor’s House, Peshawar on Tuesday.

Advisor to Chief Minister for Higher Education Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Habib Ahmed besides the Principal Secretary to Governor, Special Secretary Establishment and other members of the senate attended the meeting.

The senate approved of the budget of the Islamia College University, Peshawar for 2016-17 besides dealing other agenda items.

The vice chancellor of the university apprised the Governor in detail about working, achievements and future plans of the University.