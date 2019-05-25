ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said struggle of Imran Khan led to end of exploitative system and personality cult imposed on people of Punjab for decades.

In a tweet on social media platform twitter, she said the Punjab’s Growth Strategy 2023 was an important step towards achieving the mission and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Special focus would be put on decreasing level of poverty, on development in backward areas, progress in agriculture, eradication of unemployment, supply of clean drinking water and on provision of education and health facilities.

The performance of Shehbaz Sharif was limited to headlines of television channels and advertisements of newspapers, Dr Firdous added.

She said the fruits of development through Growth Strategy 2023 will reach every citizen of Punjab.