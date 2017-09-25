Strong Parliament to strengthen democracy: Raza Rabbani

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):Chairman Senate Mian Raza
Rabbani Monday said democracy would be strengthened if
the two houses of Parliament and provincial assemblies
asserted their constitutional role.
“If we abdicate our space, then other stakeholders
will enter the Parliamentary domain as and when they
like” Chairman Senate made these remarks while talking
to a delegation of Chairpersons of Committees, members
and secretariat of Provincial Assembly of Balochistan
headed by Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Rahila Hameed
Durani.
Chairman Senate said that legislature was the
weakest of the three links in the trichotomy of power
provided for in the Constitution and its mandate was
often overstepped by the other two pillars.
While emphasizing upon the importance of linkages
between the House of Federation and Federating Units, he
said that a proper mechanism for institutional linkages
could help experience sharing at the level of members
as well as Secretariats where both sides could learn
Parliamentary practices.
He also said that the basic spirit of
Parliamentary form of government was committees system
which was an extension of House.
Speaker Balochistan Assembly praised the
initiatives and guidance of Chairman Senate and told the
meeting that a Council of Chairpersons Committee had
been set up in Balochistan Assembly too on the patterns
of the same in Senate.
She also sought advice in making a procedure of
following up on Committees’ recommendations.
During the interactive session, members of the
Balochistan Assembly most of whom were Chairpersons of
Committees narrated the issues and their possible
solutions being faced in the provincial assembly.
Chairman Senate, Mian Raza Rabbani and Secretary
Senate Amjed Pervez Malik while giving details of the
initiatives undertaken at Senate to make Committees’
work effective, institutionalizing linkages with
provincial assemblies and other areas also extended the
proposal of training of members and Secretariat of
Balochistan Assembly by the same of Senate to share and
learn from experiences.
Mian Raza Rabbani also praised the efforts of
Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services for
arranging the workshop for members of Balochistan
Provincial Assembly with emphasis on how Committees could
be made effective.
He said that learning never stops for
Parliamentarians whether it was about politics, handling
of issues of public interest or information about
Parliamentary procedures.
He further said “We can observe and take
information from international Parliamentary practices
but the basic principles have to be adopted considering
the ground realities of our country and people which can
be best learned through such workshops.”
Chairman Senate directed Senate Secretariat to
evolve a mechanism for improving the interaction between
Chairmen of the Committee of the Provincial Assemblies
particularly Balochistan and those of the Senate
Standing Committees to learn from the experiences and
improve the parliamentary practices.
The meeting was attended among others by MPAs
Nasrullah Khan Zayray, Zmarak Khan, Agha Syed Liaquat
Ali, Manzoor Ahmed Khan Kakar, Dr. Shama Ishaq Baloch,
Dr. Rukaiya Saeed Hashmi, William John Barkat, Spozmai
Achakzai, Hussan Bano, Arifa Siddique, Anita Irfan,
Secretary Senate, ED PIPS and officials from Balochistan
Assembly.
Strong Parliament to strengthen democracy: Raza Rabbani
ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):Chairman Senate Mian Raza