Strong Parliament to strengthen democracy: Raza Rabbani

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):Chairman Senate Mian Raza

Rabbani Monday said democracy would be strengthened if

the two houses of Parliament and provincial assemblies

asserted their constitutional role.

“If we abdicate our space, then other stakeholders

will enter the Parliamentary domain as and when they

like” Chairman Senate made these remarks while talking

to a delegation of Chairpersons of Committees, members

and secretariat of Provincial Assembly of Balochistan

headed by Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Rahila Hameed

Durani.

Chairman Senate said that legislature was the

weakest of the three links in the trichotomy of power

provided for in the Constitution and its mandate was

often overstepped by the other two pillars.

While emphasizing upon the importance of linkages

between the House of Federation and Federating Units, he

said that a proper mechanism for institutional linkages

could help experience sharing at the level of members

as well as Secretariats where both sides could learn

Parliamentary practices.

He also said that the basic spirit of

Parliamentary form of government was committees system

which was an extension of House.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly praised the

initiatives and guidance of Chairman Senate and told the

meeting that a Council of Chairpersons Committee had

been set up in Balochistan Assembly too on the patterns

of the same in Senate.

She also sought advice in making a procedure of

following up on Committees’ recommendations.

During the interactive session, members of the

Balochistan Assembly most of whom were Chairpersons of

Committees narrated the issues and their possible

solutions being faced in the provincial assembly.

Chairman Senate, Mian Raza Rabbani and Secretary

Senate Amjed Pervez Malik while giving details of the

initiatives undertaken at Senate to make Committees’

work effective, institutionalizing linkages with

provincial assemblies and other areas also extended the

proposal of training of members and Secretariat of

Balochistan Assembly by the same of Senate to share and

learn from experiences.

Mian Raza Rabbani also praised the efforts of

Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services for

arranging the workshop for members of Balochistan

Provincial Assembly with emphasis on how Committees could

be made effective.

He said that learning never stops for

Parliamentarians whether it was about politics, handling

of issues of public interest or information about

Parliamentary procedures.

He further said “We can observe and take

information from international Parliamentary practices

but the basic principles have to be adopted considering

the ground realities of our country and people which can

be best learned through such workshops.”

Chairman Senate directed Senate Secretariat to

evolve a mechanism for improving the interaction between

Chairmen of the Committee of the Provincial Assemblies

particularly Balochistan and those of the Senate

Standing Committees to learn from the experiences and

improve the parliamentary practices.

The meeting was attended among others by MPAs

Nasrullah Khan Zayray, Zmarak Khan, Agha Syed Liaquat

Ali, Manzoor Ahmed Khan Kakar, Dr. Shama Ishaq Baloch,

Dr. Rukaiya Saeed Hashmi, William John Barkat, Spozmai

Achakzai, Hussan Bano, Arifa Siddique, Anita Irfan,

Secretary Senate, ED PIPS and officials from Balochistan

Assembly.