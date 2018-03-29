National 
Views: 157

Strong parliament inevitable for stable democracy: President

Posted By: Uploader

ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said strong parliament was essential for stability of the democracy in the country and Senate’s role was vital to ensure supremacy of the parliament.
He was talking to Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
The president congratulated the newly elected Senate deputy chairman on his election.
He hoped that the parliamentarians would make legislation for public welfare to enhance their confidence in the parliament.
Mandviwala assured the president that he would carry out his professional responsibilities at his fullest.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links