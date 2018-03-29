Strong parliament inevitable for stable democracy: President

ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said strong parliament was essential for stability of the democracy in the country and Senate’s role was vital to ensure supremacy of the parliament.

He was talking to Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president congratulated the newly elected Senate deputy chairman on his election.

He hoped that the parliamentarians would make legislation for public welfare to enhance their confidence in the parliament.

Mandviwala assured the president that he would carry out his professional responsibilities at his fullest.