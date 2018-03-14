Strong Pakistani outfit to feature in World Taekwondo Junior C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP):Pakistan will send a strong outfit to feature in the World Taekwondo Junior Championship at Hammamet, Tunisia from April 9-13.

“This will be a great opportunity for our athletes to showcase their skills in their respective weight categories,” a spokesman of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said Pakistan athletes would also compete at the Taekwondo Qualification Tournament for Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games, which would be taking place in Tunisia shortly before the commencement of Championship, from April 6 to 7.