Strong Pakistan-US partnership essential to deal with challenges

ISLAMABAD, July 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Monday said as longstanding partners and strategic allies, a

sustained and strong Pakistan-US partnership was essential to deal

with the various challenges confronting the region and beyond.

He was talking to a five-member high powered, bipartisan US

Senate delegation led by Senator John McCain, Chairman of the Senate

Armed Services Committee who called on him here at the PM House.

The members of the US delegation included Senators Lindsey

Graham (Republican), Elizbeth Warren (Democrat), Sheldon Whitehouse (Democrat) and David Perdue (Republican).

The Prime Minister was assisted by Minister for Finance Ishaq

Dar, Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz,

National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Nasser Khan Janjua and other

senior officials.

The Prime Minister apprised the delegation about his

Government’s efforts over the last four years to combat terrorism

and that its success could be measured by the markedly improved

security situation in Pakistan.

He also highlighted the economic turnaround that manifested in

enhanced investor interest and confidence in Pakistan.

Prime Minister underscored his government’s commitment to good

neighborly relations and highlighted various initiatives to improve

relations with Afghanistan and India.

On Afghanistan, Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s

commitment to support all efforts aimed at lasting peace and

stability in Afghanistan.

He said that concerted efforts were needed for a politically negotiated settlement under an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process.

Prime Minister called a strong partnership between the US,

Afghanistan and Pakistan as a prerequisite for achieving sustainable

peace in Afghanistan.

In this regard, he also stressed the importance of the Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG) mechanism to facilitate Afghan reconciliation.

With reference to Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime

Minister expressed serious concern over the gross human rights

violations and brutal repression of unarmed Kashmiris.

He underscored the legitimacy of the Kashmir cause and urged

the world community, especially the United States to play its role

in ending the sufferings of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and

Kashmir.

Senator McCain agreed that continued close cooperation between

the US and Pakistan was essential for securing peace and stability

in the region.

He said the United States of America attached importance to

its relations with Pakistan, which remained a close friend and ally.

The Senators appreciated the contributions and sacrifices made by

Pakistan and the successes achieved in the fight against terrorism.

The Senators also praised the economic turnaround in Pakistan

and stressed the importance of intensifying mutually beneficial

trade and investment cooperation.