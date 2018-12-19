Strong, independent institutions do not suit PML-N leaders: Iftikhar Durrani

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Iftikhar Durrani Wednesday said strong and independent institutions in the country, including judiciary, did not suit the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and they were criticizing national institutions to escape accountability process.

Talking to a private news channel he said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was working independently and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had nothing to do with its matters.

The ongoing accountability, he said, was a part of the PTI’s manifesto and the government was committed to fulfill all the promises made with the public during election campaign.

He said the government was moving ahead with the focus to improve country’s trade and export volume with its neighbours and strengthening the national economy through its prudent policies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first man who raised his voice against corruption and created awareness among the youth about their fundamental rights, which had been ignored due to corrupt system. It was the first time in country’s political history that the corrupt elements were being held accountable, he added.

Iftikhar said the expenses of Bani Gala were being met by Prime Minister Imran Khan from his own resources, who had also given the details and money trail of his foreign flats to the court.

Imran Khan’s every property was in Pakistan, Iftikhar said.

Replying to a question regarding anti-corruption institutions, he said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was a completely independent institution and was investigating the corruption cases with the support of other institutions, including Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Responding to another question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders had set a true political culture by rendering resignations voluntarily after cases were framed against them.