Strong character, high moral values essential for building a strong nation: President

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said apart from attaining high standards of education, strong character and high morals were the vital elements required for the progress and development of a nation.

Addressing a ceremony here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to distribute awards and certificates amongst the outstanding students of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), he said while education can pave the way for success in material world, higher moral values and character brings blessings of Allah Almighty and leads to further success in all fields of life.

The event was attended by caretaker Minister for Education Mohammad Yousuf Sheikh, FBISE Chairman Dr Ikram Ali Malik, students, teachers and parents.

The president advised the parents and teachers of the young students to particularly focus on the important aspect of their grooming and character building as they were the future leaders of the country.

He said successful nations always keep this important aspect in view while bringing up their next generation.

He said the youth of the country need to be properly guided about all aspects of life so that they are good decision makers and can understand the difference between right and wrong.

The president asked the students to work even more hard and learn from the role models and success stories of the youth in the modern world. At the same time, he stressed, the students need to keep in view the moral values of the society and bring laurels for the country.

He asked the girl students to get higher education in all fields, and specially focus on vocational and technical education. He said being half of the total population the girls can play a vital role in the progress of the country.

He said they can particularly play their positive part in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and benefit from the vast opportunities available.

The president said it was the collective responsibility of the nation to provide best possible facilities and a conducive atmosphere for the grooming of the youth, and to offer them an opportunity to concentrate on their studies.

He said it was a matter of pleasure for him to attend an event of the future of the nation. He congratulated the young students, their parents and the teachers for their outstanding results.

He said they still have a long way to go and urged them to continue to focus on their targets with commitment and zeal. He was optimist that the bright students would bring laurels for the country.

The president advised the students to focus on their studies, respect their parents and teachers, as it was owing to their hard work that they reached this stage.

He said in an era of technological advancement, only those succeed who have a complete grasp on their subject. The president later distributed awards and certificates amongst the outstanding students.