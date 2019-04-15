ISLAMABAD, April 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said strong bar associations were not only important for a strong judiciary, but also played important role for democratic institutions and good governance in the country,He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), which led by its President Amanullah Kanrani called on him here.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain was present in the meeting which was also attended by SCBA executive members belonging to all the provinces.

The prime minister said lawyers played an important role in making the country’s justice system effective and ensuring the provision of justice to common man.

He said the government would extend all possible help in resolution of the problems faced by the bar association.

The government would also extend every cooperation for the provision of due rights to Balochistan’s lawyers, he added.

On the request of the SCBA, the prime minister announced the provision of Sehat Insaf Card for the members of the bar, particularly senior lawyers.

The SCBA president lauded the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as the government’s reforms agenda.

Members of the delegation also lauded the leadership role played by the prime minster during the recent Pak-India tension.

The SCBA president apprised the prime minister of the problems being faced by the lawyers’ community.

The lawyers’ delegation requested the prime minister that the process of judges’ appointment in the superior courts should be made on the basis of competency and transparency so that experienced and capable lawyers got opportunities to render their services on those important posts.