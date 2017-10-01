Strict security measures taken on Youm-e-Ashur: Sanaullah

LAHORE Oct 01 (APP): Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs

Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Sunday said extra-ordinary

security measures were taken for peaceful holding of Zuljinah

processions on Youm-e-Ashur, across the province.

“Owing to best security plan, peaceful culmination of

mourning processions was made possible and no untoward incident

was occurred,” he added.

In a telephonic conversation with this scribe, the minister

said, on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif, all available resources were utilized for keeping law and

order situation under control.

He said, enemy wanted to disturb public peace to serve their

nasty designs but all out efforts were made for promotion of

religious harmony, brotherhood and unity on 10th of Muharram.

“People have exhibited unprecedented unity by promoting tolerance

and religious harmony during Muharram days,” Sanaullah said.

He said, first time monitoring of Muharram processions was

carried out through cameras installed under the Safe City Project.

The minister complimented officials of police and other law enforcement agencies for

performing their duties in an excellent

way.