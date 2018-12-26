Strengthening of private sector vital for economic development: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said strengthening the private sector through promotion of local goods and industry was of paramount importance for the country’s economic development.

The president was talking to delegations of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCC&I) and Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCC&I), that called on him separately here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.