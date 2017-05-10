Strengthening of border management with Afghanistan, Iran top priority: Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Strengthening of border management with Afghanistan and Iran was in the top priority of the government to avoid untoward terror incidents and cross-border infiltration of terrorists.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz here Wednesday said, “We have already expressed our concerns over the tragic episode took place on the Pak-Iran border”.

Replying to a question, Sartaj Aziz said, “Neither Afghanistan nor Iran is our enemy”.

He said the Pak-Iran border where the incident took place was very close to Afghanistan, adding that other than extremist elements, there were also smugglers in the area.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs said that during Iran’s foreign minister visit to Pakistan, strengthening of border management was discussed in detail.

It was also decided between the two countries to strengthen the border commission which would consist of eight members, four each from Pakistan and Iran.

The meeting of the commission would be held this month for tackling the border mechanism to avoid such untoward incidents in future, he added. He said that the complaints regarding such incidents would be addressed both locally and politically.

Regarding Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia for the Islamic Summit, Advisor to the Prime Minister said that the Summit would discuss the issues pertaining to the Islamic world including Palestine and Kashmir. He said the President of the United States has already indicated that he wanted to work on Kashmir issue.

Replying to another question, Sartaj Aziz said, in Kulbhshan Jadhav’s case, India has submitted application in the International Court of Justice.

He said, “The application and the jurisdiction of the court are being evaluated.”

In this regard, the foreign office, would soon issue its statement, he added.