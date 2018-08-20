Strengthened democracy linked to strengthened Parliament: Asad Qaisar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Monday said strengthened democracy was linked

to strengthened Parliament and it was our responsibility to play a role for strengthening it.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government

would highlight the important national issues and try to resolve them.

He said the government would adopt policy of austerity and implement it as per vision of the

Prime Minister Imran Khan. The country would move forward on fast track by adopting the policy of simplicity, he added.

Asad Qaiser stressed that it was the responsibility of all the parliamentarians to focus on people’s problems and make legislation for the betterment of the country.

Replying to a question, he said PTI government was in favour to give proper representation

of women in the Parliament.

He said PTI would improve the condition of country’s hospitals and it would also introduce reforms

in health sector.

To another question, he said he would cut in the expenditures of the parliament by avoiding

un-necessary visits abroad.