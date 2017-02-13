Strategic programme against specific threat to our security: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Feb 13 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday visited Strategic Plans Division (SPD).

He was received by Director General Strategic Plans Division, Lieutenant General Mazher Jamil and was given detailed briefing regarding various facets of Pakistan’s strategic programme, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The COAS underlined the centrality of Pakistan’s strategic programme against specific threat to our security.

He lauded the efforts of scientists and engineers involved in the development programmes, which made Pakistan’s defence formidable.

He highly appreciated operational preparedness and training standards of the strategic forces.

The COAS particularly expressed satisfaction on the comprehensive security regime of the SPD.